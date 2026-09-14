Madrid GP slammed as ’deadly sleep machine’

Madrid’s spectacular new Madring circuit is now under intense pressure for changes after its inaugural Formula 1 race produced almost no overtaking.

L’Equipe was particularly scathing.

"It was sold to us as a ’car killer,’ but the Madring is ultimately just a deadly sleep machine," the French daily complained.

Gabriel Bortoleto agreed with the basic assessment: "I almost fell asleep."

Even Spain’s transport minister Oscar Puente criticised the spectacle.

"Without getting into political controversies, the Grand Prix itself was a complete disaster, mainly due to a circuit design that makes overtaking impossible."

"It’s like Monaco 2, but faster. A train of cars from start to finish, with changes based solely on strategy."

The criticism comes despite drivers such as Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz warning before the weekend that the unusual braking zones could make overtaking particularly difficult.

Sainz, one of the event’s ambassadors, had also already suggested the circuit had enough space to be modified.

After the race, he said changes will now be seriously considered.

"The only problem we have is that there is no overtaking point, and that’s why the drivers, the FIA, and the circuit will try to work together to find an overtaking point at the circuit," said the Williams driver and Madrid native.

"In an ideal world, I think we should try to find something at turn 5. If not at turn 5, then we should look at turn 1, and if not at turn 1, then we should look at turn 13."

Alex Albon believes only minor alterations may be necessary.

"It would only take two or three changes to fix the problem because it’s not a bad circuit, it’s fun to drive on, but as we’ve seen, it’s quite boring in the race."

Lando Norris, frustrated after losing the race due to the VSC timing, was blunter.

"I think there are some obvious changes they should make," said the McLaren driver and Saturday’s polesitter.

"They should get rid of 18, 19. Useless. Just have more of a straight into a hairpin."

"Like, I don’t know how someone looks at this design and goes, ’Mint.’"

George Russell, however, cautioned that physical restrictions around the semi-street layout may make major alterations difficult.

"When you’re really looking at the layout, there’s not always much you can do," he said. "It’s tight, there’s a bridge and there are a lot of restrictions."

He also pushed back against the simplistic argument that circuit designers should simply ask the drivers before finalising layouts.

"Yes, but we’re all pretty selfish and nobody really wants to spend time on that," said Russell.

"Our agendas are already full, so it’s hard."