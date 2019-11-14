Liberty has ’plan B’ for 2020 Dutch GP

F1’s commercial boss says Liberty Media has a "plan B" in the event that the Dutch GP cannot take place as planned in 2020.

Many people in Formula 1 are excited about returning to the Netherlands, especially as Max Verstappen’s millions of fans mean the 2020 race is easily already sold out.

But although the first legal hurdles have been cleared, environmental groups are determined to disrupt Zandvoort’s efforts to upgrade the circuit.

"I don’t know the exact details of the legal complexities," F1 commercial boss Sean Bratches told the Dutch television programme Nieuwsuur.

"But I think that the people in Holland can handle the problem properly. I have faith in that," he added.

Where there is uncertainty, however, Bratches admitted that Liberty Media is forced to make back-up plans to safeguard the already-published 22-race calendar.

"Of course we have a plan B. We have different options for when we need them," he said.

"But for the time being we have an agreement with Zandvoort and a mapped out path. At the moment I am assuming that we will be there in May and that we will have a race."

One potential alternative to Zandvoort would be the other high-profile Dutch circuit at Assen.

"We still have good relationships with Assen," Bratches admitted. "It is a good circuit with a good reputation. Perhaps we will race there someday."