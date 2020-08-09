Spanish GP || August 16 || 15h10 (Local time)

Leclerc, Hamilton self-criticism ’merciless’ - Vasseur

"They both knew that they could have driven better"

Search

By GMM

9 August 2020 - 14:41
Leclerc, Hamilton self-criticism (...)

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have something in common - the intensity of their self-criticism.

That is the claim of Frederic Vasseur, who worked with both drivers in the past on their road to Formula 1.

"Only with Lewis Hamilton have I seen as much self-criticism as I saw with Charles Leclerc," Vasseur, now Alfa Romeo team boss, told Speed Week.

"They’re the only drivers I saw in my career who criticised themselves even after winning. Every other driver pats himself on the shoulder. I mean - they won!

"But they both knew that they could have driven better. They were relentless in that way," Vasseur added.

keyboard_arrow_left

Shwartzman ’better than Mick Schumacher’ - Lehto

Verstappen wins 70th Anniversary GP ahead of Hamilton and Bottas

keyboard_arrow_right

Ferrari

More on Ferrari

Mercedes

More on Mercedes

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less