Leclerc, Hamilton self-criticism ’merciless’ - Vasseur

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have something in common - the intensity of their self-criticism.

That is the claim of Frederic Vasseur, who worked with both drivers in the past on their road to Formula 1.

"Only with Lewis Hamilton have I seen as much self-criticism as I saw with Charles Leclerc," Vasseur, now Alfa Romeo team boss, told Speed Week.

"They’re the only drivers I saw in my career who criticised themselves even after winning. Every other driver pats himself on the shoulder. I mean - they won!

"But they both knew that they could have driven better. They were relentless in that way," Vasseur added.