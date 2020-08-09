11 August 2020
Leclerc, Hamilton self-criticism ’merciless’ - Vasseur
"They both knew that they could have driven better"
Search
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have something in common - the intensity of their self-criticism.
That is the claim of Frederic Vasseur, who worked with both drivers in the past on their road to Formula 1.
"Only with Lewis Hamilton have I seen as much self-criticism as I saw with Charles Leclerc," Vasseur, now Alfa Romeo team boss, told Speed Week.
"They’re the only drivers I saw in my career who criticised themselves even after winning. Every other driver pats himself on the shoulder. I mean - they won!
"But they both knew that they could have driven better. They were relentless in that way," Vasseur added.
Ferrari
10 August 2020
add_circle Vettel, Ferrari should split up now - Berger
10 August 2020
add_circle Red Bull not joining ’pink Mercedes’ appeal
9 August 2020
add_circle Leclerc, Hamilton self-criticism ’merciless’ - Vasseur
9 August 2020
add_circle Shwartzman ’better than Mick Schumacher’ - Lehto
More on Ferrari
Mercedes
11 August 2020
add_circle Liberty pushing ahead with Concorde deadline
10 August 2020
add_circle Drivers happy to race in corona hotspot Barcelona
10 August 2020
add_circle Hamilton denies accusing Red Bull of cheating
9 August 2020
add_circle Leclerc, Hamilton self-criticism ’merciless’ - Vasseur
9 August 2020
add_circle ’Sources’ say Daimler unhappy with Wolff
More on Mercedes
Formula 1 news
11 August 2020
add_circle Spain 2020 - GP preview - Haas F1
11 August 2020
add_circle Spain 2020 - GP preview - Williams
11 August 2020
add_circle Red Bull has ’solved’ main problem with car - Marko
11 August 2020
add_circle Hulkenberg travelling to Barcelona this week
11 August 2020