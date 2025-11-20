Leclerc emerges as major 2027 market player - press

Influential Italian media outlets are signalling that Charles Leclerc has unexpectedly become one of the key drivers in the 2027 market - alongside Max Verstappen and Adrian Newey.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, writers Luigi Perna and Mario Salvini describe Verstappen, Newey - as Aston Martin designer - and Leclerc as the "key players" shaping the next phase of the driver domino.

The paper claims the situation hinges on "Max’s doubts about Red Bull’s 2026 season and Leclerc’s growing unease at Ferrari".

Despite Leclerc repeatedly declaring his love for Maranello, the tone in Italy is shifting - especially after Ferrari president John Elkann’s recent public rebuke telling both Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton to "talk less".

Hamilton responded to the Elkann controversy in Las Vegas.

"I’m always willing to talk less to the press," he laughed. "Seriously, I think all of us in this team need to take responsibility and do our part."

Meanwhile, Leo Turrini writes in Quotidiano Nazionale that Leclerc’s manager Nicolas Todt has been "repeatedly contacted" by Aston Martin.

"A good agent has the duty to evaluate every option," Turrini notes, adding that with Newey now at Aston Martin, Honda arriving for 2026, and Fernando Alonso approaching 50 by 2027, the Silverstone based team is aggressively exploring future lineups.

Turrini argues that the entire grid is in a "surplace" phase - a track cycling term relating to stationary waiting - with 2027 as the moment drivers will sprint.

"At the centre of the domino is Max Verstappen. And behind him, Leclerc’s appetite grows," he writes. "If Ferrari doesn’t work in 2026, who would bet on Charles staying?"

Turrini also renewed his criticism of Elkann’s public comments.

"If Ferrari hasn’t won in 21 races and is fourth in the World Championship, the problem isn’t the drivers," he is quoted as saying by Sport1. "The real issue lies with the engineers and those who manage them."

"If Elkann believes too much talking is the problem, he should change his advisors and managers."