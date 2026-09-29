Norris apologises to Colapinto after Baku attack

Lando Norris has backed away from his fierce post-race attack on Franco Colapinto, apologising directly after calling for the Argentine to be banned from Formula 1.

The reigning world champion had reacted angrily after being taken out in the Baku restart crash, saying Colapinto "shouldn’t be in F1" and demanding a race ban.

The comments triggered widespread criticism from other drivers and pundits, while the fallout also escalated badly on social media.

Norris has now addressed the controversy in an Instagram story.

"Tough weekend overall in Baku and of course a disappointing and early end to the race," the Briton started.

"After the race, I sent Franco a message apologising for the comments I made that I simply should not have said. I know better and emotions were running high but that is not an excuse, it was wrong of me."

"I’ve made mistakes of my own over the years and I know this is very much a part of racing and fighting on the limit."

Norris said the matter is now settled between the two drivers.

"Me and Franco came to a good understanding, are still good friends and are both excited to get back racing this weekend," said the McLaren driver.

Sebastian Vettel also defended Colapinto after the incident.

"When you look at a race like Baku and remember how intense it is, especially all the narrow street sections, in the part of the circuit that goes through the old town, you realise how little it takes to make a mistake like Franco perhaps did in misjudging the braking for Turn 1," he told the BBC.