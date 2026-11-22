Mercedes has been accused of failing to support George Russell’s fight for second place in the world championship, despite Toto Wolff promising to prioritise the Briton over newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli.

The controversy erupted during Las Vegas qualifying when Russell requested a slipstream from Antonelli, who was already facing a five-place grid penalty.

Instead, Antonelli benefited from a tow himself and set the fastest time, with Russell in P3.

"The team did nothing to help him," 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve said on Sky.

"Kimi was making sure he wasn’t ahead of Russell, so as not to give his teammate an advantage. That was obvious."

Villeneuve called the situation "a bit unfair", and Russian commentator Alexey Popov agrees.

"Even before the weekend began, Toto Wolff said, ’Our team’s goal now is to fight for second place in the championship for George.’ And the only one who didn’t get a slipstream was him," Popov said.

Wolff denied that Mercedes had disadvantaged Russell.

"Actually, George, in my opinion, was in the perfect position. He was four seconds behind the car in front," he explained.

"We need to get to the bottom of it because it seems like something happened in turns 7-8-9: maybe it was a mistake, or something else."

Wolff admitted he was surprised Antonelli had managed such a fast lap while following another car so closely.