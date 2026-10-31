Imola prepares for Antonelli title as F1 weighs ’Plan B’

Imola is already getting involved as Formula 1 continues to weigh whether the circuit may be needed as a replacement for the threatened Gulf races.

Corriere dello Sport reports that the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit will open its Checco Costa Museum Hall on Sunday night with a giant screen for fans to watch Kimi Antonelli’s possible title-clinching Mexican GP.

The event is free, with Imola mayor Marco Panieri describing the circuit as Antonelli’s sporting home.

"He grew up here and took key steps in his career here," he said.

The timing is notable because Imola remains Formula 1’s emergency option if the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races cannot go ahead.

When asked in Mexico when teams need clarity, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said they are relying on F1 and the FIA.

"We actually do trust the FIA and F1," he said.

"It is a serious topic, and as we try to do in most of the things we are doing, if it is a serious topic, you try to approach it in the most serious way."

Williams boss James Vowles said contingency planning is already advanced.

"They have a Plan B and Plan C," he said.

"This is not a decision they’re taking lightly."

Vowles added that teams are receiving regular updates and that F1 and the FIA are carrying out "a very large depth of analysis" before making the call.