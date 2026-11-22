George Russell has welcomed Formula 1’s decision to introduce permanent, paid stewards from 2027, describing the continued reliance on volunteer officials as unusual for a major professional sport.

The FIA announced this week that it will begin recruiting full-time stewards next season, eventually building a department of 12 to 15 officials.

The move follows years of complaints from drivers about inconsistent penalties and differing interpretations of racing incidents.

"I think it’s fantastic," Russell said in Las Vegas.

"Formula 1 was the only sport, probably, or high-level sport, that would have volunteer referees or stewards."

"There are a lot of stewards that are great at what they do, but when there isn’t consistency, everybody interprets a situation very slightly differently."

"If you have the same three or four week in, week out, we’ll all know what they’re thinking."

New world champion Kimi Antonelli agreed.

"Having the same stewards will create more consistency in the decisions and will also make it easier to understand the way they think and see situations," he said.

The FIA plans to introduce the permanent officials gradually, initially retaining a mixture of full-time and part-time stewards.