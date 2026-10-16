Komatsu says Ferrari link did not decide Camara deal

Ayao Komatsu has played down the importance of Rafael Camara’s Ferrari connection after Haas formally confirmed the Brazilian for its 2027 Formula 1 lineup.

Camara, a Ferrari Driver Academy member since 2021, will join fellow Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman on a multi-year deal.

But Komatsu insisted the decision was based on performance.

"Camara was the fastest - that’s the simple answer," he told media.

"I’ve always said we’ll select drivers based on results. We have a good relationship with Ferrari, as you all know, but that only means we have access to their junior drivers."

Komatsu said Camara’s TPC appearance at Portimao was ultimately decisive.

"He was absolutely outstanding," he said.

"We really wanted to bring in someone with that natural speed and feel, because you can’t teach that."

Jack Doohan, Leonardo Fornaroli and Ryo Hirakawa were also evaluated, and Komatsu said the door remains open for Doohan in another capacity.

"As for Jack, our doors are certainly open," said the Japanese.

"We’ve been in touch with him and his manager to see if we can do something together after this year."

Hirakawa, meanwhile, admitted to Auto Hebdo that missing the seat was disappointing. "I hope other opportunities will arise," said the Toyota-linked driver.