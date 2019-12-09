’Jos Verstappen should wave Dutch GP checker’

Max Verstappen’s father should wave the traditional chequered flag at Zandvoort next year.

That is the view of Dutch GP boss Jan Lammers, as it was suggested that he should be honoured with the flag-waving duties for his part in bringing F1 back to Holland.

The question was asked of former F1 driver Lammers after the FIA announced that the traditional chequered flag would replace the official digital signal from 2020, following a series of embarrassing incidents.

"With all due respect to the differing opinions, I am honoured but I have been convinced for a long time that I was sufficiently recognised," Lammers said.

"Jos Verstappen certainly deserves recognition for how he helped Max since his childhood. So I propose that it is Jos," he added.

The first Dutch GP since 1985 will be held at the refurbished Zandvoort circuit next May.