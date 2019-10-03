Japan 2019 - GP preview - Red Bull

Max Verstappen

“I’m really looking forward to going back to Suzuka as it’s a special place for me. I made my Formula One debut there in a practice session when I had just turned 17 and it’s a memory I’ll never forget. I’ve had a lot of good results at Suzuka with second and third place podiums but never a win, so obviously we would love to go one step higher. It’s a lot of fun to drive and I really enjoy it, but I also love Suzuka in general. The circuit is very historic and also very narrow and fast, so it’s important to use all of the track. You need to find the right balance and have a good flow between Turns 3, 4, 5 & 6 because if you take one corner wrong, you’re in the wrong position for the next sequence. Ferrari will be very strong as they have so much power and will be fast on the straights but our car will be quick in the corners so hopefully we can gain some time there. The Japanese fans are very passionate about the sport and it’s always great to see so many of them at the track supporting us, but this year’s Japanese Grand Prix will be even more special as we are with Honda for their home race. We’ve had some great results with Honda already this year and it won’t be easy at Suzuka but we will of course deliver the best performance possible for the Japanese fans.”

Alex Albon

"I’m really excited for Suzuka as it’s going to be my first Japanese Grand Prix. I have raced at the track once before but only in karts, so I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s like in an F1 car. The main circuit looks really fun and it’s the track I’ve been looking forward to most this year. This is obviously a big weekend for us as it’s Honda’s home race so we’re hoping for a good result for the fans. We were in Tokyo at the beginning of the year and already I could feel a lot of support from the locals. I remember hearing about how passionate the fans are but I still couldn’t believe the amount of people that we met and the gifts we received. Max said to me it was nothing compared to what we see and experience at the Grand Prix, so I’m getting my signing pens at the ready! Last time out in Russia, it was a good comeback from the pit lane to finish P5, but hopefully I can have a smoother weekend and a better starting position so I can fight towards the front."