Jan Lammers to be Dutch GP boss

Hopes for a Dutch grand prix at Zandvoort in 2020 are rising by the day.

Although Assen insists it remains in the running, and despite the lack of government funding, an agreement in principle is reportedly in place between Liberty Media and the former F1 venue Zandvoort.

Media reports say that a contract between Zandvoort and Liberty Media must be in place by March 31.

And now, the potential 2020 race has appointed a boss.

It is Jan Lammers, a former F1 driver, Le Mans winner and motor racing team manager.

The 62-year-old was actually born in Zandvoort, a Dutch beach resort town that is bordered by coastal dunes that characterise the famous nearby circuit.

Algemeen Dagblad newspaper claims Lammers has been involved in the project for months.

"I have always been involved and, for logical reasons, that involvement has increased more recently," Lammers confirmed.

"From a sporting and communication side, I can contribute," he added.

"In the longer term, a more official character may be given to it, but there must be a real need. I do not need to be the boss of empty boxes," he said.

Zandvoort circuit director Robert van Overdijk applauded Lammers’ involvement.

"We are honoured that Jan, an icon of formula one, wants to be sports director for this unique event," he said.

"We are convinced that with his knowledge and experience he can make a major contribution to the realisation of the grand prix in Zandvoort."