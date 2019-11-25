Indycar no distraction for F1 team - Seidl

McLaren’s full-time Indycar project for 2020 will not distract the improving British team in Formula 1.

"No," team boss Andreas Seidl insisted to the Spanish daily AS.

"It is important to understand how we manage these projects," he added. "They are independent of one another, each one focusing on its own programme in the operational and technical aspects."

Seidl, who is in charge of the Formula 1 team, indicated his support for McLaren supremo Zak Brown’s approach.

"These projects open up many opportunities on the commercial side that we all benefit from," he said.

"I am very happy with all of the activities that are being launched by Zak."

Where Seidl and Brown may have disagreed is in the area of Fernando Alonso’s involvement. The former team driver appears to be drifting away from McLaren.

"He has been a member of the team for a long time and there are many people who have a very close relationship with him," said Seidl. "Especially Zak.

"I know Fernando from the past, when we had conversations about him driving for Porsche at Le Mans I think in 2014 or 2015.

"I have a lot of respect for what he has done in the past and what he continues to do," Seidl added. "I like to see him competing in different championships and showing how good a driver he is."