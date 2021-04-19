Imola now wants 2022 race with spectators
"We hope this will be the last race at Imola without the public"
Search
Imola is not only hoping for a place on the 2022 calendar, the event also wants to welcome spectators back to Formula 1.
It is no secret that, having staged annual consecutive ’fill in’ races for cancelled grands prix amid the covid pandemic, Imola is now eyeing a full-time return to the calendar.
Helping in that quest is Italy’s foreign minister Luigi di Maio, who attended Sunday’s race and had talks with F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.
"In sporting terms it is certainly a great show, but it’s also a perfect vehicle for promoting ’Made in Italy’ products to the world," he said.
"Now we hope this will be the last race at Imola without the public, and we are working with (regional) president Bonaccini to make it a permanent round of the Formula 1 world championship.
"I talked to Stefano Domenicali and we will work to see the grand prix at Imola next year. We hope it will be an opportunity to see many people in the stands," minister di Maio added.
For that, however, he admitted that "a lot will depend on the vaccination campaign".
Circuits
add_circle F1 announces Miami will join the calendar for the 2022 season
add_circle Nurburgring ’open’ to replacing axed Canada GP
add_circle Spanish GP to be another F1 ’ghost race’
add_circle Nurburgring to replace Montreal in 2021 - report
More on Circuits