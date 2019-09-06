Hulkenberg denies Haas deal now signed

Nico Hulkenberg has played down rumours he has now signed a deal to join Kevin Magnussen at Haas for 2020.

Despite their 2017 "suck my balls" run-in, Magnussen insists he would have no problem teaming up with the German, who has been dropped by Renault.

"Nico is fast, experienced and respected," Magnussen told Auto Motor und Sport.

"In my position, you wish for the best possible teammate, as it’s the only way you can really get attention."

It is believed the Hulkenberg deal will be announced in Singapore this weekend, just days after team boss Gunther Steiner says Romain Grosjean’s form is "up and down".

But Hulkenberg says he is yet to sign a contract.

"There’s nothing signed currently, but my team and I are working on it," he told the n-tv broadcaster.

"There is definitely interest and options that we are working on, there are negotiations and talks, but nothing concrete has been decided yet," Hulkenberg added.

"But if I want, I’ll get another race seat."