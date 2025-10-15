Horner linked with Elkann-Ferrari talks

Christian Horner’s post-Red Bull future is again the talk of the F1 world, with British and Italian media now reporting that the ousted team boss has been in contact with Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

According to The Telegraph and Daily Mail, Horner and Elkann have held preliminary discussions in recent weeks about a possible future role at Maranello - a move that could coincide with growing doubts over Frederic Vasseur’s long-term position despite his mid-season contract renewal.

La Gazzetta dello Sport’s Paolo Filisetti confirmed that speculation in Italy is also intensifying. "Vasseur’s future will depend on the performance of the car in 2026, despite his contract renewal in July," he wrote.

However, Austria’s Osterreich newspaper floated a different scenario altogether - suggesting Horner could instead reunite with key former Red Bull figures at Aston Martin. The paper described it as a potential "Red Bull reunion", noting that Adrian Newey is already there and that Max Verstappen continues to be linked with the team.

Adding to the intrigue, Toto Wolff was reportedly overheard speaking to Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll about Horner’s availability during the Singapore GP weekend. Shortly after, Wolff publicly commented that Formula 1 "misses" the former Red Bull boss.

Now Wolff’s wife, Susie Wolff, head of the F1 Academy, has also weighed in - offering her view in an interview with The Sunday Times.

"Christian was supportive of F1 Academy and for that I’ll always be grateful," she said.

"It was a real shame for the sport - the whole drama that was created with the allegations. We were getting so much positive momentum with F1 Academy, and then that all kicked off and suddenly everyone wanted to interview me about that."

"He was someone that played a character very well. But I do think that incident maybe wasn’t the best for the image of the sport and showed that we’ve still got work to do."

Meanwhile, Aston Martin’s new team boss Andy Cowell described the Verstappen-to-Aston speculation as "flattering" but stopped short of confirming any contact.