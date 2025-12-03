Red Bull told Hadjar of 2026 promotion ’last week’

Isack Hadjar says his Red Bull promotion for 2026 is not a "relief", but confirmation that he delivered exactly the season he needed.

The 21-year-old French rookie told L’Equipe he never saw the impending announcement - finally made by Red Bull on Tuesday as expected - as pressure off his shoulders.

"It’s not a relief. I’m happy with the decision that was made," he said.

"I think I had a very good season, and given the circumstances, it was the most sensible decision. I’m very happy that Red Bull chose me after a year."

Hadjar said he began to believe he deserved the seat during his early run of strong finishes.

"Honestly, I think it was during the period when I was really confident and very comfortable with the car and within the team," he said. "And when I was consistently finishing in the top 10.

"I was doing a good job and I thought, why not?"

His Zandvoort podium, he admitted, was particularly decisive. "It certainly helped a lot. With that third place, I was able to show that I was strong, even under a lot of pressure.

"I earned that podium finish almost entirely on merit."

However, Hadjar’s rookie campaign began with a formation-lap retirement in Melbourne - but he said his response mattered more than the mistake.

"The only thing I had in mind was just getting back in the car and showing that it was just a simple mistake. Mentally I’m strong, I bounce back easily, and that’s what I did," he said.

That resilience, he believes, is part of why Red Bull trusts him beside Verstappen. "I’ll need to be solid everywhere, every day, every time I get in the car. And that’s true pretty much everywhere, not just at Red Bull."

He learned of his 2026 promotion "last week", and is mostly relieved the constant speculation is over. "It was being brought up every weekend. I ended up repeating the same things I’d told you the previous week," said Hadjar.

Some still argue the jump to Red Bull is premature after a single season. Hadjar dismissed the concern. "If they chose to take me, it’s because they don’t think it’s too soon. I’m not at all the same driver I was twelve months ago.

"If they made this decision, it’s because they think I’m ready enough."

On Verstappen, his excitement is unmistakable. "It’s incredibly exciting. I think to myself that at 21, having the chance to be alongside the best driver in the world - that’s what I’ve always wanted in my career.

"It’s a little scary, but it’s incredibly exciting."

He also insists he will approach the challenge with humility. "First, accepting it. I’m not going there thinking I’m going to crush him because that’s not possible. Just learning and accepting that my time isn’t up to Max’s level.

"Little by little, then, getting closer. There’s really no trap if I’m smart."

The mental challenge, he admits, will be the hardest. "Throughout my career, I’ve always been a bit ahead of my teammates. There’s a good chance I’ll struggle to accept the fact that he’s faster. That’s where I’ll have to stay calm."

Hadjar has avoided asking his friend and countryman Pierre Gasly for advice - a driver who, like many before and after him, did not survive next to Verstappen.

"Honestly, I’ve never spoken to him about it because it’s a complicated subject," he said. "But if he wants to talk to me about it, I’ll be very happy."

And despite idolising Lewis Hamilton as a child, he says the rivalry history with Verstappen won’t change his motives. "I want to beat everyone. Just because he was Lewis’s rival for years doesn’t mean it’s going to make me any happier," he said.

So with his first Red Bull season already looming large, Hadjar is already thinking big. "If the car allows it, it would be great to win a Grand Prix, wouldn’t it?

"I can definitely see myself doing it next year. That would be really cool."