Hockenheim still ’fighting’ for German GP

Hockenheim is still fighting to save the 2020 German grand prix.

It is believed Hockenheim and Barcelona are the existing circuits most likely to be axed in order to make way for the new races in Vietnam and Zandvoort.

"It would be sad to see it go but at the end of the day it’s commercial aspects," said Nico Hulkenberg when asked about Hockenheim’s dubious future.

However, there could be hope.

Although F1 CEO Chase Carey wants to keep the 2020 calendar at 21 races, he also hinted that the sport could add "a few more races" in the future.

Hockenheim spokesman Jorn Teske said: "We were neither mentioned nor excluded from the possible expansion of the calendar by one or two races.

"Of course, if it means the chances of keeping a German GP increases, we would of course welcome that," he told Kolner Express newspaper.

As for how the current negotiations with Liberty Media are going, Teske added: "The talks are not complete yet. We continue to fight for Formula 1 at the Hockenheimring."