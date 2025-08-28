Herta dodges F2 rumours amid Cadillac speculation

Colton Herta has declined to confirm or deny mounting speculation that he could be placed in Formula 2 next year to secure the Super License points required for a potential Cadillac Formula 1 seat from 2027.

"Oh boy, I don’t really have any comments for any of that stuff, to be honest," the American told the Associated Press when asked directly.

Told that such an answer would only fuel the speculation, he smiled: "It does, but it also makes people talk about me more. Maybe even raises my stock a little."

When asked for a third time, he swerved the issue completely. Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss, too, would not give a straight answer. "That’s not what we’re reporting today," he said when pressed.

The new F1 team, set to debut in 2026 with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, is still considering options for additional roles. Team boss Graeme Lowdon admitted: "We haven’t made a decision yet. We’ve been completely focused on our two regular drivers for now.

"There are many roles behind the scenes that we’re still working on - reserve drivers, test drivers, simulator drivers. We have a pretty large simulator program. So, at some point, a few more drivers will be announced.

"But we haven’t made a decision yet."

One possibility is Mick Schumacher, currently in sportscars but still loosely linked to F1. Former supremo Bernie Ecclestone, however, is doubtful.

"To be honest, I don’t know what he could bring to the team that would be helpful," Ecclestone told sport.de. "He has a good name, but he’s never shown what he is capable of. Why should he be able to do that now?

"But I do think he should still be given a chance."