Hamilton still worth 70m eur to Ferrari despite slump

Lewis Hamilton’s first half-season in red has been a sporting disappointment - but a commercial success for Ferrari.

The 40-year-old seven-time world champion has clearly underperformed so far in 2025, with only a sprint race win in China to show for his efforts. His recent "useless" remark in Hungary reignited speculation about retirement or contract clauses.

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone told F1 Destinations: "I’m not sure that taking Lewis was the right decision.

"Lewis is obviously talented, but a little bit political, which is typical for Ferrari and typical for him. But he could come to life again which would be good for him and good for Ferrari."

On the balance sheet, however, La Gazzetta dello Sport says Hamilton has been "a steal". In the first half of 2025, Ferrari group net profit rose 9 percent to 837 million euros, with F1 revenues climbing from 313m to 396m - boosted by new partnerships, a 30-40m increase in Liberty Media bonuses from the team’s improved 2024 finish, and what analysts estimate is a 50m annual sponsorship uplift tied directly to Hamilton’s arrival.

Sponsorship valuation specialist StageUp’s president Giovanni Palazzi explained: "The increase in merchandising and the increase in sponsorship revenue can be explained by Hamilton’s appeal, as he’s not just a driver but a living sporting legend.

"His image transcends Formula 1 and speaks to a global audience, bridging sport, fashion, and pop culture. This global charisma, combined with the legend of the Prancing Horse, created an irresistible combination for fans and brands."

La Gazzetta concludes that Hamilton’s total commercial impact is worth about 70m euros this year - well above his reported 40m salary.