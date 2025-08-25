Hamilton ’not like Sainz’ amid Ferrari struggle

Frederic Vasseur admits Lewis Hamilton’s difficult start at Ferrari has been harder than expected.

"When he came to Ferrari, we naively thought he’d have everything under control," the Frenchman told Auto Motor und Sport.

"He’s not like Carlos Sainz, who changes teams every few years and is familiar with the process. It took Lewis four or five races to get the hang of it."

Hamilton, 40, went into the August break calling himself "useless" after a poor Budapest weekend. But Vasseur insists the criticism is exaggerated.

"He’s always extreme in his outbursts," he said. "Sometimes he’s too harsh on the car, sometimes on himself. You have to calm him down and explain that being a tenth off the eventual pole sitter in Q2 is not a big deal. For me, it’s not a drama."

Still, not everyone is convinced.

Former Ferrari driver Arturo Merzario told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "In my opinion, Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello was a commercial operation. From what I know, 90 per cent of the employees didn’t approve of this decision, and when the driver doesn’t feel valued, he loses motivation."

German commentator Christian Danner, meanwhile, told Kolner Express: "Hamilton beating himself up and saying he can’t do anything anymore - I’ve never heard that before. Retirement can’t be ruled out.

"But he’s a fighter and I believe he’ll stay."

Ex-driver Ralf Schumacher and regular outspoken critic told Bild newspaper: "I see a lot of drama - criticizing the team, struggling with the car. The car suits Leclerc, but not him. Maybe he’s too old to adapt. But I don’t think he’ll retire during the season."

Ferrari vice-chairman Piero Ferrari, meanwhile - the only living son of founder Enzo Ferrari - defended the spirit at Maranello: "There’s a very strong sense of belonging," he said.

"In Maranello you see employees after work still in uniform, because being part of Ferrari represents a value."