Hamilton plays down talk of F1 movie sequel

Lewis Hamilton has played down early speculation about a sequel to the new ’F1’ feature movie.

Millions of fans, insiders and curious movie-goers have now seen the film starring Brad Pitt - and not all are impressed.

"The film offers plenty of adrenaline, but also plenty of kitsch," the Swiss newspaper Blick observed. "And a few jarring scenes.

"The story is superficial, cheesy, and predictable. And for all Formula 1 fans, the bitter aftertaste remains that many key scenes are totally unrealistic."

Nonetheless, as of today, ’F1’ has grossed almost $170 million worldwide, and has become Apple Original Films’ most successful theatrical release to date - although not yet recouping its huge investment.

Lewis Hamilton’s company, Dawn Apollo Films, was involved in production of the movie, and among the seven time world champion’s roles was ensuring authenticity.

It’s already being rumoured that there will be a sequel.

"I wouldn’t rush into anything," the Ferrari driver said at Silverstone. "That would be the worst thing we could do.

"Most sequels are much worse than the original anyway," the 40-year-old told DPA news agency. "It’s been four years of work, so now we should let it simmer for a bit."

However, Hamilton didn’t entirely rule whether talks a ’F1 2’ have already been taking place.

"If they were, I wouldn’t say," he smiled.