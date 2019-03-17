Hamilton hits out at ’hard’ Pirelli tyres

Lewis Hamilton has hit out at F1’s tyres for 2019.

Days ago, the world champion published a video on social media of his dog attacking a Pirelli tyre.

"He was trying to bite into it but found it to be too hard," the Mercedes driver joked.

"I don’t have a lot of good things to say about the tyres."

Hamilton admitted that Mercedes is lagging behind Ferrari to the tune of about half a second per lap, triggering rumours that the team is considering a car concept change.

"There are always question marks about who has come up with the best concept, so I’m sure all the engineers are looking closely at what everyone else has done," he said.

"Red Bull is at our level but also the teams at the back have closed up as far as I can tell."

Haas boss Gunther Steiner agrees with that narrative, declaring that "everyone" can get their 2019 cars into the 1.16 range in Barcelona "except Williams".