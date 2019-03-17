4 March 2019
Mexico misses deadline for 2020 race
"All we can do is follow the developments"
Search
Mexico’s place on the F1 calendar appears more and more endangered.
We have already reported that government funds for the event in Mexico City beyond 2019 will be switched to the Maya Train project.
And now, the race organisers have missed a Liberty Media-imposed deadline to host the race in 2020.
"In my opinion, events such as the grand prix are needed so that our young people believe in their country," Mexican driver Sergio Perez told Marca.
"Everyone really hopes that Mexico will host the race for many years, but all we can do is follow the developments," he added.
Circuits
27 February 2019
add_circle Boullier not ruling out F1 team return
25 February 2019
add_circle Boullier to help run French GP
21 February 2019
add_circle US GP loses $20m in government backing
21 February 2019
add_circle Perez hopes for Mexico GP rescue
More on Circuits
Formula 1 news
4 March 2019
add_circle Red Bull has ’competitive engine’ - Mateschitz
4 March 2019
add_circle Ocon to ’grab opportunity’ in 2019
4 March 2019
add_circle Did Mercedes make two different cars for 2019? - Perez
4 March 2019
add_circle Boss denies Ferrari clear 2019 favourite
4 March 2019