Mexico misses deadline for 2020 race

Mexico’s place on the F1 calendar appears more and more endangered.

We have already reported that government funds for the event in Mexico City beyond 2019 will be switched to the Maya Train project.

And now, the race organisers have missed a Liberty Media-imposed deadline to host the race in 2020.

"In my opinion, events such as the grand prix are needed so that our young people believe in their country," Mexican driver Sergio Perez told Marca.

"Everyone really hopes that Mexico will host the race for many years, but all we can do is follow the developments," he added.