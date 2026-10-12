Hamilton falls ill after costly strategy mistake

Lewis Hamilton was left physically unwell after the punishing Singapore GP, but also admitted responsibility for a strategy decision that cost Ferrari a stronger double result.

Footage from parc ferme showed the 41-year-old dropping into a crouch and clutching at his eyes after climbing from the car.

Ferrari later issued a statement.

"After the race, Lewis felt unwell and has been seen by the FIA medical team," the Maranello based team clarified.

"He has been given permission by the FIA to not attend the post-race media pen."

Hamilton’s difficult finish came after he overruled Ferrari’s preferred strategy and stayed out rather than making another stop.

Team boss Frederic Vasseur was clearly frustrated.

"When we asked them to pit, Lewis wanted to stay on track," he said.

"He didn’t stop and it cost him the podium. He apologised on the cool-down lap, he admitted it was a mistake."

"It’s a bit of a shame, it would have allowed us to extend our lead over our rivals, but he apologised, we have to move on."

Hamilton accepted full responsibility.

"Today wasn’t the result we were looking for and it was on me," said the seven time world champion.

"This is a painful lesson, but I take full responsibility for the decisions I made."