Charles Leclerc has criticised the language used by British journalist Jonathan McEvoy, who lost his FIA accreditation after describing the Ferrari driver as a "sneaky little b*stard".

The Daily Mail writer subsequently launched a fierce attack on Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur, calling him a "tubby little nobody" and a "chuckling buffoon", while accusing the Frenchman of having "grassed on me" to the FIA.

Ferrari has unofficially denied that Vasseur was responsible for the ban.

And speaking in Las Vegas, Leclerc insisted he also played no part in the decision.

"I saw the article. I was quite surprised by the choice of words, but other than that, I don’t have much to say," he said.

"We Formula 1 drivers are used to criticism. Of course, it’s the job of journalists to ask tough questions and sometimes write tough headlines, but the choice of words surprised me."

The controversy comes as Ferrari continues to insist that tensions between Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton have been resolved following their clash in Mexico and subsequent talks with Vasseur.

However, former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes the team’s problems are far from over.

"Ferrari, like other teams, is incapable of managing two number 1 drivers," he told Switzerland’s Blick.

"This always creates problems, because obviously nobody wants to take a step backward."

Ecclestone argued that Ferrari should bring back Carlos Sainz, who lost his seat to Hamilton, and delivered another harsh assessment of the team’s leadership.

"John Elkann and Frederic Vasseur are completely overwhelmed by the current situation. They are not showing courage and continue to be indecisive," he said.

"And, unfortunately, it will be the same in 2027."