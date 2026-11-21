Lewis Hamilton says he has not even considered extending his Ferrari contract beyond 2027, as uncertainty continues over the future of Ferrari junior Oliver Bearman.

The seven-time world champion, now 41, insists there is no urgency to discuss his future despite speculation about who might eventually replace him at Maranello.

"No, I haven’t even thought about it," Hamilton said in Las Vegas.

"I’m halfway through my current contract. Negotiations for a new deal usually take place in the final year. I don’t know when we’ll start those negotiations, but there’s no need to talk or think about it right now."

Meanwhile, Bearman’s delayed Haas contract announcement has fuelled speculation that his management wants assurances about a potential future promotion to Ferrari.

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu insists the 21-year-old’s continuation is not in doubt, although several parties remain involved in finalising the agreement.

"We are all in agreement," Komatsu said.

"We plan to complete this process as quickly as possible. I can’t go into detail, but we are currently finalising the details with all stakeholders."

Hamilton also dismissed suggestions that his recent clash with Charles Leclerc could complicate Ferrari’s future.

"Charles is a great driver," he said.

"We know each other’s limits and know what the ultimate goal is: to achieve the best result for the team."

Leclerc agreed that the tension following their Mexico collision had been exaggerated.

"The conversation about the tensions lasted perhaps 5 or 10 minutes. After that, the air was cleared, and that was the end of the matter," he said.

Hamilton insisted he was "absolutely not worried" about racing against Leclerc in the future.