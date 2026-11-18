Formula 1 is reportedly considering changes to its controversial engine deployment rules for 2027 after Lewis Hamilton complained that an artificial speed restriction was damaging overtaking.

The Ferrari driver was particularly frustrated after the Mexican GP, where he struggled to pass Max Verstappen despite benefiting from the slipstream on the circuit’s long straight.

Under the 2026 regulations, electrical power deployment is progressively reduced at high speeds, effectively limiting the advantage a following car can gain.

"It’s the silliest thing when you are behind and you have a little bit more power in the slipstream," Hamilton complained.

"You should be able to go past that to have a chance to overtake. The engine can go faster. It’s just they have these silly clips."

Hamilton described the system as "the worst engine profile setting that I think they’ve probably ever had in this sport".

Hamilton reportedly raised the issue again during the drivers’ briefing at the Brazilian GP, urging officials to address the problem before next season.

F1 bosses have now reportedly agreed to review possible changes through the technical and sporting advisory committees.

The current regulations require electrical deployment to begin reducing above 290kph, with standard battery assistance ending at 345kph. Overtake mode can continue delivering power until 355kph.

The restrictions were originally introduced over safety concerns that the new-generation cars could otherwise approach 400kph on long straights.

However, with just 13 overtakes recorded in Mexico, Hamilton believes the rules are undermining the very racing they were designed to improve.

"It doesn’t provide great racing," he said.