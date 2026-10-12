Camara set for Haas as Cadillac future turns uncertain

Rafael Camara is believed to have secured Haas’ second 2027 seat, with an announcement expected shortly this week.

The Formula 2 frontrunner had been competing with Jack Doohan and others for the drive alongside Oliver Bearman, but Haas is now understood to have finalised the agreement with 21-year-old Camara in Singapore.

The seat is already vacant for 2027 following Haas’ decision not to renew Esteban Ocon’s contract.

The Frenchman, meanwhile, was frustrated after Singapore because he says Bearman’s upgraded Haas was clearly faster than his own.

"We’re overheating the tyres, and that’s a problem Ollie’s car doesn’t have with the upgrades," Ocon told Canal Plus.

"I’m looking forward to seeing Austin when we have the same cars, to see if we can perform a step above and potentially get into the top 10."

Ocon said the difference was particularly obvious when he fought Bearman during the race.

"The battle with Ollie, we stayed clean, it was a really good battle," he said. "But at that point in the race he was a second faster around the corner so there was nothing I could do."

"The whole weekend was a struggle because of the difference between the cars. I’m not giving up and I’m carrying on."

Ocon’s Formula 1 future may not be completely closed, however.

Veteran Swiss journalist Roger Benoit reports for Blick that Cadillac may not continue with both Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas in 2027 - an unexpected development given the experienced pairing was recruited for the American team’s debut season.

"Then Bottas’ multi-million dollar contract would have to be paid out," he wrote.

Benoit also pointed to a potentially useful connection for Ocon.

"Ocon’s advantage: The new Polish team boss, Budkowski, is said to have good relations with the Frenchman," he said.