Ralf warns Mick against ’dangerous’ Indy move

Ralf Schumacher has reacted with alarm to news that his nephew Mick will test an Indycar for the first time later this month.

The 26-year-old son of F1 legend Michael Schumacher will drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing on October 13 at Indianapolis, saying.

But his uncle, six-time grand prix winner Ralf and Michael’s younger brother, told Sky Deutschland that he "doesn’t really understand" Mick’s motivation.

"To be honest, I haven’t spoken to him myself, but he was apparently quoted as saying that his heart is burning for motorsport and single-seater cars, and that’s why he’s so keen to try it out," Ralf said.

"I don’t really understand that, because I believe he’s in great hands where he is now and can have a great future," he added, referring to Mick’s full-time drive in Alpine’s WEC prototype program.

The 50-year-old warned that oval racing is "too dangerous" and recalled multiple terrible past accidents. "That’s why I personally don’t think it’s a good idea," he insisted.

Ralf also questioned the career prospects of switching to Indycar. "It’s not so easy for people from Indycar to make the transition to Formula 1," he said.

"The tests that have taken place so far have not been successful. And if you go over there, it’s a bit like Japan - the standard is still high, so it won’t be that easy to succeed in America."

"And that’s why it’s an additional pressure that perhaps you don’t need to put yourself under," he added, admitting he would forbid his own son David from doing the same.

"I personally understand the emotions, but if it were David, I would honestly resist it because it would simply be too dangerous for me."