Hadjar shines while Tsunoda questions 2026 gap

Isack Hadjar is already showing signs of becoming the first teammate in years able to consistently support Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

After struggles from drivers including Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda in recent seasons, Red Bull appears to have finally found a more competitive second car presence.

"It’s a very tough challenge, but at the same time I feel at home," Hadjar told RTBF at Suzuka.

"Max is very fast, impressive, he’s performing well every lap, but I’m trying to keep up. I adapted to the team very quickly - in fact, I didn’t feel like I’d changed teams."

Team boss Laurent Mekies praised the French driver’s immediate impact, particularly his standout qualifying performance in Australia.

"He had an almost perfect first weekend," Mekies said. "Believe me, there was enough pressure on him to make this feat difficult, but he simply delivered, putting the car in third position."

Verstappen himself admits the team has long lacked that level of support.

"When I had my problems in qualifying, the fact that he (Hadjar) was at the top of the timesheets is exactly what we need as a team," he said. "I hope we can continue like this."

However, both drivers agree the bigger issue is the car itself, with Red Bull struggling for outright pace in 2026.

"Performance-wise, it’s not very different from what I experienced at Racing Bulls," Hadjar said with a laugh. "The car isn’t necessarily difficult to drive, but we’re just too slow."

He added the upcoming April break could be crucial.

"It’s not so bad to have a break in April, we can concentrate on improving the car. It might do us more good than the other teams."

Meanwhile, Tsunoda - now Red Bull’s reserve - suggested the new 2026 regulations may naturally have compressed the gap between teammates.

"I felt it would be difficult to create a significant gap between myself and my teammate," he said after testing the car in the simulator.

"Energy plays a very large role in this year’s F1 - even if you’re slow in the corners, it’s more important to make up for that delay on the straights."

"It’s a different car than the ones we had until 2025. I feel like we’re in a different category than before."