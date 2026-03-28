Jos fears son Max could ’lose motivation’ under new rules

Jos Verstappen admits he fears his son Max could lose motivation in Formula 1 under the current regulations.

The Dutchman, speaking to De Telegraaf and De Limburger, echoed his son’s growing frustration with the 2026 cars - and warned it could have longer-term consequences.

"Racing in these cars doesn’t challenge him," Jos said. "Frankly, I’m afraid Max will lose motivation. Previously, racing in a Formula 1 car was the most wonderful thing for him. But now I’m rather pessimistic."

He said even watching the races has become difficult.

"Two weeks ago, I woke up in the middle of the night to watch practice in China, but after 15 minutes, I turned off the TV and went back to bed. I’ve never done that before when it came to Formula 1. I guess that says a lot."

Jos pointed to the heavy focus on energy management as the key issue, arguing it removes the essence of driving.

"As a driver, you have to be rewarded for your courage and your qualities. If you go through a corner as fast as possible now, you will eventually go over a lap more slowly. That takes away the whole racing feeling.

"They’re just managing the battery. That makes it harder for a driver like Max to make a difference. That’s not the essence."

He contrasted that with Verstappen’s recent GT3 outings, where the Red Bull driver has appeared far more at ease.

"Max loved it there. You can see and feel that in everything," he said of the Nordschleife runs. "While racing with such a GT3 car, he doesn’t have to think about continuously charging his battery and can rely much more on his instincts."

Jos also hit back at critics who have dismissed Verstappen’s complaints as frustration linked to performance.

"The feeling of Max in the car has nothing to do with the performance," he said. "He just gives an honest answer to the questions he gets."

The comments come as speculation about Verstappen’s future continues to intensify, with former driver Juan Pablo Montoya suggesting Red Bull may struggle to keep him long-term.

"I think the conversations (with Mercedes) have already started," he told AS Colombia. "I think the talks never ended last year. I wouldn’t be surprised.

"The chance that Max will still be driving for Red Bull next year is very low."