Antonelli can beat ’non-champion’ Russell - Patrese

Riccardo Patrese believes Kimi Antonelli has a real shot at beating his more experienced teammate George Russell to the 2026 world championship.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the F1 legend said Mercedes’ bold decision to promote the teenaged Antonelli last year is already paying off.

"Definitely," the Italian said when asked if Antonelli can take the upper hand. "First of all, because Toto Wolff wanted him at Mercedes, betting on him when everyone thought he was half crazy.

"Instead, I think he made the right decision because he bet on a guy with extraordinary talent. Russell is also a good driver, but he’s not a champion like Verstappen."

Patrese even suggested Antonelli should aim for the title immediately.

"I told Kimi he has to win the World Championship this year. He laughed, but he knows he might not have the fastest car in 2027."

Looking at the broader picture, Patrese believes Ferrari is currently the closest challenger to dominant Mercedes.

"I think they’ve done a good job. Right now, they’re Mercedes’ most fearsome rivals, and their cars are still evolving due to the new regulations," he said.

"The red team could come up with some interesting solutions - let’s wait a few months and see what happens."

He also dismissed suggestions that Lewis Hamilton is past his best, after a notably stronger start to 2026 with Ferrari compared with last year.

"I never considered him finished. He’s won seven world championships, over 100 races, and it’s normal that with last year’s car he didn’t have the same motivation as Charles Leclerc," Patrese said.

"Hamilton would like to become eight-time world champion and hopes the new Ferrari will give him that opportunity."