Hadjar hopeful of Monza return after wrist injury

Isack Hadjar says his injured wrist is improving quickly as Red Bull prepares to assess whether he can return at Monza this weekend.

The Frenchman missed the Dutch GP after suffering the injury while boxing, with Liam Lawson stepping into the Red Bull and Yuki Tsunoda returning to Racing Bulls.

Hadjar says the recovery is progressing well. "My wrist is not swollen," he said.

"That’s very good. That’s a good sign. The wrist recovers quickly. Every day I can move it a little more."

"I’m hopeful for Monza."

Reports suggest Hadjar will at least take part in opening practice on Friday before a final decision is made. Lawson and Tsunoda therefore remain on standby in case Hadjar cannot continue.

Hadjar admitted sitting out Zandvoort had been particularly difficult.

"It is my very first injury in my entire life, career, you name it," he confirmed.

"It is strange to be sitting on the bench and I am not happy about it, neither for myself nor for the team. Of course, I want to be there every lap."