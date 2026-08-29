Official: Norris extends contract with McLaren until the end of 2030

Lando Norris, the 2025 Formula 1 Drivers’ World Champion, has extended his contract with the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team until at least 2030, with a multi-year option to commit beyond that date.

Lando, 26 from Somerset, United Kingdom, is a homegrown talent, who first joined McLaren nine years ago, through the team’s junior programme in 2017, when he held the role of Test and Simulator Driver. He was promoted to a race seat in 2019 and has since raced in 163 Grands Prix for the team, more than any other McLaren driver in history. In that time, he has secured 18 Pole positions, 48 podiums, 13 wins, two Constructors’ Championships and the Drivers’ World Championship.

This extension, announced by Lando in person to the team today at the McLaren Technology Centre during the annual family and friends open day, provides further stability for the team. This follows Oscar Piastri’s contract extension in March last year, while CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella have both signed long-term contracts in the last two years.

In addition to confirming his future with McLaren for the next four years at least, Lando will be gifted an MCL39, which he raced during his 2025 World Championship winning season.

This gift serves as a lasting reminder of his contribution to the team, in particular his part in securing the team’s second consecutive Constructors’ title in 2025, while also becoming the team’s first Formula 1 Drivers’ World Champion since 2008.

Lando Norris, Driver, McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, said:

“McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030. When I started this journey nine years ago, I was clear about the goals I wanted to achieve: to get McLaren back to the front and to win Championships. We’ve achieved that goal, but we want more, we want to keep on winning, and we know as a team that we’re capable of achieving it. I can’t wait to get back in the car in Monza and I’m very excited about what the future holds for us, both over the rest of this season, and in the coming years.”

Andrea Stella, Team Principal, McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team, said:

“Lando has been an integral part of McLaren’s journey and success over the last nine years, and we are delighted to continue our partnership with him through to at least 2030. He is an exceptional driver, someone who combines outstanding natural speed with maturity, consistency and a strong commitment to McLaren, but above all, he is a special human being who is valued by everyone in the team.

“Since joining McLaren as part of our junior programme, he has grown with us and played a central role in bringing the team back to the front of Formula 1. This extension gives us important continuity and reinforces our confidence in the direction we are taking together. With him and Oscar, we know we can count not only on one of the strongest partnerships but also on one of the most united and close-knit teams in Formula 1.”

Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, said:

“I’m incredibly pleased to be signing a new contract with Lando, extending his commitment with McLaren until at least 2030. His journey with the team is a fantastic example of our commitment to identifying, developing and supporting world-class talent, and his achievements speak for themselves. Together with Andrea, Oscar and the wider team, Lando has helped drive McLaren into a new papaya era of success, helping us go from the back of the grid, to double consecutive Constructors’ titles in 2024 and 2025 and our first Drivers’ Championship in 17 years. We are extremely excited about what lies ahead and remain fully focused on continuing to compete for wins and Championships.”