Hadjar ’always ready’ for Red Bull seat - Mekies

Isack Hadjar can handle a promotion to Red Bull’s senior team.

That’s the view of Laurent Mekies, the team boss at Racing Bulls, after 20-year-old rookie Hadjar confessed in Montreal that he’s "not ready" to be Max Verstappen’s teammate.

Hadjar has been the standout rookie of the 2025 season so far, resulting in speculation that Red Bull will oust Yuki Tsunoda sooner rather than later.

"He’s having an extraordinary season," Mekies told Sky Italia in Canada.

"Maybe only Helmut Marko expected all of this."

However, Mekies’ boss - Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer - joked this week that he would "handcuff" Hadjar to the junior team so he can gain more experience before being exposed to Verstappen.

"He’s in a very important growth phase now," Mekies admitted. "But a driver is always ready to get into a faster car."

If Hadjar does get an early promotion, there is no doubt the next in line for a Racing Bulls seat is Arvid Lindblad. The FIA this week rubber-stamped Red Bull’s application for an early super license for the British-Swedish driver even though he is still 17.

"Arvid is gaining experience in Formula 2," Mekies said, "but he still needs to develop. When the opportunity arises, we’ll evaluate it."