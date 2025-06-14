Mick Schumacher reveals ’talks’ with F1 teams
Mick Schumacher insists he is still "in talks" to return to Formula 1.
The former Haas racer and Mercedes reserve, now full-time in the WEC and at Le Mans this weekend with Alpine, has regularly been linked with a return to F1.
Currently, whispers suggest he may be in touch with Alpine’s F1 team, or the new eleventh team Cadillac, for 2026.
"It’s still a big topic for me," Schumacher, 26, told the German broadcaster ntv at Le Mans.
"I’m always in talks for the future. I deal with it when I’m not at the race tracks here and I have time to deal with it."
Schumacher, whose father Michael is a seven-time world champion, insisted that Formula 1 remains his "big goal in life - my lifelong dream.
"What I want is to drive in Formula 1 and return there. That’s why I’m having discussions, even if I haven’t found any answers yet."
Separately, in conversation with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), he urged Formula 1 teams to consider him.
"I think the Formula 1 teams know what they have in me," said Schumacher. "I can be at the front in any car and be fast, as my performances so far this year demonstrate."