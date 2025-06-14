Mick Schumacher reveals ’talks’ with F1 teams

"It’s still a big topic for me"

By GMM
14 June 2025 - 14:03
Mick Schumacher reveals 'talks' with F1 teams

Mick Schumacher insists he is still "in talks" to return to Formula 1.

The former Haas racer and Mercedes reserve, now full-time in the WEC and at Le Mans this weekend with Alpine, has regularly been linked with a return to F1.

Currently, whispers suggest he may be in touch with Alpine’s F1 team, or the new eleventh team Cadillac, for 2026.

"It’s still a big topic for me," Schumacher, 26, told the German broadcaster ntv at Le Mans.

"I’m always in talks for the future. I deal with it when I’m not at the race tracks here and I have time to deal with it."

Schumacher, whose father Michael is a seven-time world champion, insisted that Formula 1 remains his "big goal in life - my lifelong dream.

"What I want is to drive in Formula 1 and return there. That’s why I’m having discussions, even if I haven’t found any answers yet."

Separately, in conversation with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), he urged Formula 1 teams to consider him.

"I think the Formula 1 teams know what they have in me," said Schumacher. "I can be at the front in any car and be fast, as my performances so far this year demonstrate."

Hadjar ’always ready’ for Red Bull seat - Mekies Aston Martin should drop Lance Stroll - Glock
Partage

Alpine F1 Team - Renault

More about Alpine F1 Team - Renault