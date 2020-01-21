Australian GP || March 15 || 16h10 (Local time)

Haas to revert to 2018 colours in 2020

"Haas will have slightly modified 2018 colours"

By GMM

21 January 2020 - 10:20
Haas to revert to 2018 colours in (...)

Haas looks set to revert to its 2018 style livery this year, according to Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport.

Last year, the small American team exchanged its predominantly white, grey and red livery for all black and gold colour scheme in deference to title sponsor Rich Energy.

But with that ill-fated deal now in the past, correspondent Tobias Gruner reports: "According to our information, Haas will have slightly modified 2018 colours this year."

