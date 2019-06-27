Haas title sponsor terminates F1 deal

Haas’ controversial title sponsor has pulled the plug.

In a single bizarre tweet, Rich Energy announced that the deal has been "terminated" in the days before the British grand prix.

"We aim to beat Red Bull, and being behind Williams in Austria is unacceptable," the tweet read.

"The politics and PC attitude in F1 is also inhibiting our business. We wish the team well."

Amid widespread scepticism in the paddock about the energy drink company and its bearded chief, Haas recently removed Rich Energy’s antler-like logo from the car following a copyright claim.

The judge in the case said Rich Energy boss William Storey was "not a credible or reliable witness".

Rich had also been ordered to reveal the financial details of its deal with Haas.

Despite several media organisations reaching out to Haas in the last hours, the American team is yet to comment on its terminated title sponsorship deal.

But F1 fans are not so quiet, with one on Twitter declaring that "no one will miss rich fake energy".

"Utter failures," another added. "Get your fake and illegal company out of F1 for good!"

Another Twitter commentator declared: "I can’t believe what an utter joke you’ve made out of yourselves. From day one you’ve been an absolute laughing stock.

"Haas will be much better off without you."