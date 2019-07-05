Great Britain GP || July 14 || 14h10 (Local time)

2020 race seat for Ocon '100pc' sure - source

"He will be driving at Mercedes next year"

11 July 2019
Esteban Ocon’s chances of returning to the Formula 1 grid next year stand at "100 per cent".

That is the claim of Matthew Carter, the former chief executive of the now defunct Lotus team.

Frenchman Ocon had to sit out 2019 as Mercedes’ reserve driver, having lost his Force India seat. Toto Wolff slammed Renault for supposedly reneging on a deal to accommodate Ocon this season.

"Esteban 100 per cent was supposed to go to Renault," Carter told the Missed Apex podcast.

"100 per cent I heard that he will be racing next year. I heard from sources that he will be driving at Mercedes next year," he added.

If true, that would be bad news for Valtteri Bottas, whose current Mercedes contract is for one year only.

