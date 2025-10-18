Glock scoffs at McLaren’s ’repercussions’ mystery

McLaren’s claims of transparency came under fresh scrutiny in Austin, as CEO Zak Brown declined to clarify the "repercussions" facing Lando Norris following his clash with teammate Oscar Piastri in Singapore.

Two weeks after Norris admitted there were internal "consequences" for the incident, Brown sidestepped repeated questions about what those were - despite the team’s frequent emphasis on openness.

Rumours suggest McLaren’s so-called "Papaya Rules" team-orders framework has been quietly adjusted, but Brown’s comments in Friday’s FIA press conference and later to Sky Italia only deepened the ambiguity.

"Everyone would love to hear the details of what we discussed, but some things are private," the American told Sky Italia.

"We were transparent - we found Lando responsible for an accident," Brown said. "I would be surprised if they (the consequences) were noticeable on the track, because they are quite minor and consistent with what happened. We don’t want our cars to touch.

"I think only very experienced observers would be able to see anything. It was just a minor incident. The penalty is within the sporting scope."

On Sky Deutschland, former F1 driver Timo Glock scoffed: "Lando’s allowance was cut. He’s been grounded," he joked.

"In my opinion, it’s like this - either state clearly what’s going on, or say nothing at all. They should say, ’We have our Papaya Rules, whatever they are, and we keep them to ourselves.’ But this ’yes, there are consequences, but we’re not going to say it,’ is utter nonsense.

"Either I keep my mouth shut and say nothing about it, or I don’t make myself vulnerable," said the German.

Glock believes McLaren’s mixed messaging risks handing the championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who starts Saturday’s sprint from pole ahead of both papaya cars.

"Max laughs his head off at things like that," Glock said. "He takes it all in stride and thinks to himself, ’Just argue, I’ll be right there if you crash into each other’s cars again.’ I have no idea what the point of this little drama is to the outside world."

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone echoed that view in Bild.

"Max will be world champion again," he said.

"All signs from McLaren point to them wanting Norris to win the title. That’s why he, in second place, and Piastri, the championship leader, are taking points away from each other. So Max will do it again."

Red Bull’s Dr Helmut Marko meanwhile lamented that his team’s form revival may have come too late.

"We’ve been absolutely back at the front for a few races now," he told Sky Deutschland. "Our resurgence seems to be coming a little too late, and I think we need help from McLaren.

"There are different interpretations of the Papaya Rules," added the 82-year-old Austrian, "but they have clashed a few times this year. Piastri has gotten off lightly each time. Perhaps things will look different one day."

As for Verstappen’s latest sprint pole, Marko added: "The decisive factor was that we found a risky, but very successful setup."

Norris was more reserved: "It’s no surprise that we’ve been a bit slower than Red Bull lately, so we’re still quite happy."