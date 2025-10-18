Ben Sulayem to stand unopposed in FIA election

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem will remain unchallenged in December’s election, after all three potential rivals were blocked from standing under the federation’s complex nomination rules.

American motorsport figure Tim Mayer, along with two female candidates, had each expressed interest in contesting the presidency - but were ruled out due to the FIA’s strict regional endorsement system.

Mayer confirmed his withdrawal in a press conference, expressing anger at what he called an undemocratic process.

"There will be only one candidate, the incumbent," Mayer said. "That’s not democracy - that’s the illusion of democracy."

Under FIA rules, presidential hopefuls must submit a list of six vice-presidential candidates - one from each of the federation’s world regions represented on the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC). But in South America, the only eligible council representative is Fabiana Ecclestone, the Brazilian wife of former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone, who has already pledged her support to Ben Sulayem.

With no alternative nominations possible, no challenger could meet the eligibility threshold.

Mayer also pointed to a sharp drop in the number of eligible WMSC representatives, down from 40 in 2021 to 29 this year, arguing the shrinking list effectively locks out opposition.

"When elections are decided before ballots are cast, that’s not democracy - that’s theatre. And when member clubs are left with no real choice, they become spectators, not participants."

He questioned whether the decline in nominations reflected apathy or something more deliberate. "Did member clubs suddenly lose interest in shaping the sport? Were they persuaded, pressured or promised something not to stand? I cannot say for sure," Mayer said.

According to the American, many FIA clubs told him privately they feared speaking out. "Across our travels, many member clubs told me: ’We want to speak, but we can’t.’ Clubs fear losing projects, funding, or recognition if they simply question the system."

Mayer said he would continue his campaign informally to highlight what he believes are serious governance issues, even if the outcome is predetermined.

The topic surfaced in the Austin paddock on Friday. "I haven’t heard the press conference and what has been said," said Mercedes’ Toto Wolff, "but it’s clear, like in any sport or politics, as an incumbent you have certain advantages - nothing new.

"And in that respect, it was pretty obvious and clear that we’re going into the next legislative period with Mohammed at the top of the FIA."

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies said the teams were focused on maintaining a constructive relationship with the governing body. "Every governing body - or even every country - has a different election process. I believe the one in place at the FIA has been there for quite a long while now," he said.

"As far as we are concerned, as teams, what is important is that the relationship with the FIA is very strong at the moment. We have been working hard with the FIA and F1 on these 2026 regs, and we look forward to the next steps."

A spokesperson for the FIA defended the organisation’s election system.

"The FIA presidential election is a structured and democratic process, to ensure fairness and integrity at every stage," the governing body said. "Prospective candidates have had since the publication of the detailed information on 13 June to prepare their applications."