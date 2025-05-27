FIA president will not block rival Sainz’s bid

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he will not stand in the way of challengers to his throne.

The 63-year-old Emirati, who succeeded Jean Todt in late 2021, has become an increasingly controversial and divisive figure, overseeing perceived chaos inside the Paris-based federation.

He believes a lot of the animosity is because of his view that the FIA is "neglected" by Formula 1’s commercial rights holder - currently Liberty Media.

"Raw deals have been given to the FIA," Ben Sulayem told Reuters. "It doesn’t make sense to me that one driver and one team principal make more money than all of the FIA, and the FIA owns the championship.

"I cleaned up the house. I am the last one who cares what they do, what they say," he added, referring to his critics.

Amid a recently tumultuous period in which several key figures at the FIA either resigned or were ousted, several potential candidates emerged who may challenge for the presidency in December’s elections.

Among them are Susie Wolff, David Richards and Alex Wurz - although the only one who is openly considering a bid is rallying legend Carlos Sainz snr, father of the Williams driver.

"Let him stand," Ben Sulayem declared. "That is democracy."

At the same time, the current FIA president said he will also be seeking another term. "I feel having three years in a complex federation like the FIA is not enough," he said.

"Do I need more time? Yes. Has it been easy? Never. Has it been enjoyable? Sometimes.

"So, I am going (to stand)."