The FIA has controversially lifted almost all remaining restrictions on Russian and Belarusian participation in international motorsport, restoring national flags, anthems and full federation rights.

The World Motor Sport Council decision means Russian and Belarusian drivers, teams, competitors and officials may again participate without signing neutrality declarations.

National colours and flags may also return to cars, equipment and uniforms, while anthems can again be played.

The only major restriction remaining is that international events still cannot be held in Russia or Belarus.

But the Russian Automobile Federation has regained full FIA membership, including voting rights and participation in committees and commissions.

"The full reinstatement of the Russian Automobile Federation’s membership in the FIA is a crucial step that brings Russia back into the key decision-making process in global motorsports," RAF president Boris Rotenberg said.

"We are returning to work on the committees and commissions of the International Automobile Federation, where our specialists will once again have a voice."

Rotenberg described the decision as a restoration of Russia’s position.

"Our athletes will once again represent Russia on the international stage without any compromises, reservations, or artificial barriers."

"Sports and culture should be outside of politics - they are what unite nations."

"Justice has prevailed."

The decision reverses measures introduced after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, when Russian and Belarusian competitors were required to race under neutral status.

Germany’s Bild newspaper noted that FIA member federations will now be expected to implement the new rules.

Veteran Blick correspondent Roger Benoit described the development simply as "sad news".

Former Vitaly Petrov manager Oksana Kosachenko welcomed the move but cautioned that it does not mean Formula 1 or other major series will soon return to Russia.

"There are currently no preconditions for the return of world series to Russia," she said.

Kosachenko also believes a new Russian Formula 1 driver remains some way off.

"I think five-plus years is a realistic timeframe from the moment Russian athletes are admitted to the top level."

She said the continuing sanctions on major Russian companies remain another significant barrier to developing drivers.

"Currently, large Russian companies are under sanctions, and it’s simply impossible for them to legitimise their activities through sports," Kosachenko said.

"Therefore, there are two aspects: the athlete’s training and the purely commercial aspect."