Ferrari ’without a leader’ as Elkann faces tax bill

Ferrari chairman John Elkann is in the headlines this week for more than Formula 1, as former president Luca di Montezemolo launched a stinging critique of the Maranello marque’s current state.

Italian media report that Elkann, 49, and his siblings Lapo and Ginevra have agreed to a 183 million euro settlement with the Italian Treasury, along with one year of community service each, to resolve a long-running tax dispute connected to their grandmother’s estate.

Prosecutors alleged the family had falsified Marella Caracciolo’s tax residency in Switzerland to avoid Italian taxes after her death in 2019. Elkann, who also chairs Stellantis, did not admit guilt but reached a plea deal pending court approval.

The affair comes as Ferrari’s lacklustre 2025 season remains under fire. At the Visioni dal Mondo festival in Milan, Montezemolo said Ferrari’s current leadership vacuum is evident.

"What saddens me today is seeing a Ferrari without a leader," said the 78-year-old, who led the Scuderia through its Schumacher-era dominance.

"There is no leadership, and above all, I see that it lacks a strong and determined soul. Announcements are made that often create excessive expectations. First we get the results, then we make the announcements."

He added: "One of the things I learned at Ferrari, and that I’ve always put into practice, is that when you win you have to work even harder - and today, when you don’t win, even more so. You have to choose the right people.

"At the time I had very good people, number ones and number twos. (Mattia) Binotto would have been better if he had been able to continue. Constant change means losing one of the most important elements, which is stability. If you change, you have to start again."

Montezemolo said Ferrari has failed for years even to take a drivers’ championship fight to the final race of the season.

"I saw the beautiful images of the fans at Monza, and then a team that, despite so many announcements on the eve of the race, hasn’t won a single race lately. And even if they had, Ferrari must win the World Championship after so many years," he said.

"I’ve been through some terrible times because I think we lost nine or ten titles in the second half of the last race. Ferrari hasn’t even reached the last race with a driver able to win for many years.

"I hope things change, above all for the fans who continue to show unwavering faith. Ferrari today has an even greater responsibility towards them."