German ’narrow-mindedness’ slammed over Verstappen permit

Ralf Schumacher has criticised German motorsport authorities for making Max Verstappen "sweat" over his licence to race at the Nurburgring.

Reports in Germany suggest the four-time world champion, 27, was set to make his debut at the Nordschleife this weekend in the Nurburgring Long-Distance Series (NLS) - a requirement for securing the coveted permit to compete in GT3 machinery at the 24 Hours.

But with his name absent from the entry list, doubts have emerged about whether the debut will go ahead.

Schumacher, 50, told sport.de that Red Bull deserves credit for allowing its star to pursue his ambition. "I think forbidding him from doing that would probably lead to him either becoming dissatisfied with where he is now or even becoming irritable," the former F1 driver said.

But he also accused his countrymen of overcomplicating the issue.

"Instead of many being happy that Max is bringing this attention to the Nordschleife again, and for what all the drivers achieve there, people are arguing about him getting his permit before he even drives," said the former F1 driver.

"It’s embarrassing."

Since 2015, a dedicated Nordschleife permit has been mandatory, requiring theory sessions and track mileage before moving into GT3 cars. Some argue Verstappen should go through the process like everyone else, but Schumacher believes the Dutchman’s record speaks for itself.

"Yes, I agree with Norbert Haug - the biggest problem is always that people can be narrow-minded, especially in Germany," Schumacher said.

"Of course, I would give Max Verstappen his license right away, without having to give him further instructions about dangerous situations on the track. That would be the end of the story."

He added: "If the others can manage it, the best driver in the world will be able to as well."

Meanwhile, Verstappen told El Mundo Deportivo that he has no desire to follow Fernando Alonso’s former path by dipping a toe into the worlds of Indycar or the Dakar Rally.

"No, I don’t want to do it," he said. "Not the Dakar, not the Indy 500.

"I like watching it, but it’s not the kind of racing I’d like to do after Formula 1. GT racing is tough, yes, but not in the desert. After Formula 1, you’ve already risked your life enough for many years - it’s not worth it."