Ferrari rules out Indycar for now

Ferrari has ruled out entering Indycar for now.

Last year, the American series’ boss Roger Penske revealed that talks with the Maranello outfit were underway.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto had looked into whether an Indycar program may be a way for the fabled Italian team to avoiding sacking personnel amid the new F1 budget cap.

However, the same goal has reportedly been achieved by moving some of Ferrari’s staff into a separate building at Maranello to work exclusively for the Haas team in 2021.

"After our discussions we have come to the conclusion that we will not be entering Indycar anytime soon," Binotto is now quoted by Speed Week.

"It might be possible in the medium and long term, but today we want to concentrate our investments on Formula 1."