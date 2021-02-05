Barhein GP || March 28 || 18h00 (Local time)

Aston Martin wants Hulkenberg as 2021 reserve

"I think it would be great for all of us"

Search

By GMM

5 February 2021 - 12:29
Aston Martin wants Hulkenberg as (...)

Aston Martin is hoping to sign up Nico Hulkenberg to be the former Racing Point team’s official reserve driver in 2021.

Last year, the out-of-work F1 driver raced three times in the unwell Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll’s places, but he then failed to secure the full-time Red Bull seat for 2020.

So when asked if Aston Martin is interested in signing up the 33-year-old to be reserve driver in 2021, boss Otmar Szafnauer told RTL: "That would be good.

"I think it would be great for all of us."

keyboard_arrow_left

Domenicali urges Red Bull rivals to agree ’freeze’

Aston Martin F1 Team

More on Aston Martin F1 Team

Formula 1 news

More Formula 1 news

Pics

More pics

Videos

More videos
expand_less