5 February 2021
Aston Martin wants Hulkenberg as 2021 reserve
"I think it would be great for all of us"
Aston Martin is hoping to sign up Nico Hulkenberg to be the former Racing Point team’s official reserve driver in 2021.
Last year, the out-of-work F1 driver raced three times in the unwell Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll’s places, but he then failed to secure the full-time Red Bull seat for 2020.
So when asked if Aston Martin is interested in signing up the 33-year-old to be reserve driver in 2021, boss Otmar Szafnauer told RTL: "That would be good.
"I think it would be great for all of us."
