Ferrari queries Mercedes ’two-phase’ front wing

Ferrari has approached the FIA for clarification over Mercedes’ controversial front wing behaviour, which rivals believe may not operate as smoothly as the rules intend.

The system, already dubbed a "two-phase" wing, attracted attention during the Chinese GP.

According to Italian reports, Ferrari suspects the transition from ’straight mode’ to ’cornering mode’ does not occur in a single continuous motion, but rather in two distinct phases.

Sensors appear to show the movement complies with the regulation limit of 400 milliseconds. However, Ferrari believes that may not tell the full story.

The concern is that the first phase of the movement is extremely rapid - enough to satisfy the sensors - while a second, slower phase completes the closing action beyond what is being measured.

In effect, the wing may not be fully closed when the system registers it as such.

Ferrari’s engineers are understood to have analysed the design in detail, using both open-source actuator data and high-resolution imagery before raising the issue.

The potential advantage lies under braking, where a more gradual transition could smooth weight transfer and improve car balance.

The FIA has apparently indicated it will monitor the system more closely, with its interpretation likely to determine whether rival teams attempt to replicate the concept.

Interestingly, Mercedes will run a striking variation of the front wing design in Suzuka, featuring a stylised wolf graphic as part of its collaboration with Adidas’ Y-3 sub-label led by Yohji Yamamoto - despite some jokingly linking the wolf to team boss Toto Wolff.