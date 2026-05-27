Ross Brawn returns in MotoGP role

Ross Brawn is returning to frontline motorsport in a surprise move to MotoGP.

The former Mercedes boss and ex-Formula 1 managing director has joined the board of directors of Pramac Racing, the Yamaha-supported MotoGP operation now competing in Liberty Media’s newly acquired championship.

In an official statement, Pramac confirmed the 71-year-old, whose F1 career spans more than four decades including iconic roles at Ferrari and his own title-winning Brawn GP team, will act as a strategic advisor.

Brawn had largely stepped away from public motorsport involvement after helping oversee Formula 1’s major ground-effect regulation shift introduced in 2022.

“Motorsport has always been about people, teamwork and continuous improvement, and I look forward to supporting Paolo and the team and contributing where my experience may be useful.

“Pramac has built an impressive organisation with a strong spirit and ambition, and I‘m excited to be part of its future.”

Team principal Paolo Campinoti added: “Beyond his extraordinary career and achievements in Formula 1, Ross is someone with whom I have shared a friendship and a relationship of great respect for many years.

“I believe that his vision, knowledge and winning mentality will make a valuable contribution to the continued growth and development of Pramac.”